A man and woman from Cayuga are facing charges after an Indiana State Police investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct with a minor.
Arrested and charged were:
• Jeremy Lock, 38, child molestation/fondling or touching child under 14, incest (five counts), obstruction of justice, possession of child pornography. All are felony charges.
• Angela Lock, 34, child molestation/fondling or touching child under 14, incest, possession of child pornography. All are felony charges.
ISP in a news release said it began a criminal investigaton April 20 after receiving information from the North Vermillion Community School Corp.
State police detectives and Vermillion County deputies took their findings to the Vermillion County Prosecutor’s Office, which resulted in the arrest of Jeremy and Angela Lock on May 23.
The Locks are being detained in Vermillion County Jail.
