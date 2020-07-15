A Cayuga man is jailed on child molestation charges after an arrest today by the Cayuga Marshal’s Office.
Nicholas Lamb, 25, was picked up about 11:30 a.m. on warrants charging child molestation as a Level 1 felony and sexual misconduct with a minor as a Level 4 felony, according to the marshal's office.
Lamb is held at Vermillion County Jail in lieu of $100,000, bond, 10% allowed.
In March of 2020, officers learned Lamb arranged to meet with an underage juvenile in Cayuga, according to the marshal's office. During an almost four-month long investigation, officers discovered that Lamb sexually assaulted a 13-year-old in a home in Cayuga, marshals said.
Deputy Marshal Keith Warner investigated, with Marshal Vince Short and Deputy Marshal Roger Lewis assisting.
