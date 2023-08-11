A Cayuga man has been arrested and faces a felony charge of sexual misconduct with a minor, according to Indiana State Police Putnamville post.
Lee Pearman, 38, of Cayuga, was arrested Thursday on an active warrant. He was being held on a $15,000 bond with 10% allowed.
State police initiated a criminal investigation June 29 after receiving information from the Vermillion County Department of Child Services concerning allegations of sexual misconduct with a female under the age of 16.
After reviewing the investigation, the Vermillion County Prosecutor’s Office issued an arrest warrant on Aug. 4, and a Lafayette trooper made the arrest Thursday.
Assisting agencies were the Vermillion County Department of Child Services and Susie’s Place.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.