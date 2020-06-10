Cayuga man accused of raping teenager

A Cayuga man is accused of providing alcohol to and raping a 15-year-old girl, according to Vermillion County authorities.
Robert J. Chapman Jr., 19, was booked into Vermillion County Jail on charges of sexual misconduct with a minor, rape by furnishing the victim a drug, rape, and contributing to the delinquency of a minor. Bond is set at $100,000, 10% allowed.
Cayuga police and town marshals were dispatched about 1:30 a.m. Monday to a home on Fourth Street Cayuga on a report of an unresponsive female. The 15-year-old girl was was transported to Union Hospital of Clinton.
During the subsequent investigation, officers discovered the teen had been given alcohol and sexually assaulted, according to a Cayuga police news release.
