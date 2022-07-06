Terre Haute Catholic Charities will receive $44,000 as part of a $1 million state of Indiana distribution to 11 Hoosier food banks.
Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch and the Indiana State Department of Agriculture announced the distribution Wednesday.
“This funding provided by the Indiana General Assembly will go far in assisting Hoosiers with food and other basic necessities,” said Crouch, who also serves as the Indiana Secretary of Agriculture and Rural Development.
“Food banks and pantries are vital in their communities around the state, and they cannot do their work without adequate funding and volunteers.”
According to Feeding Indiana’s Hungry, while the long lines outside of food banks and food pantries may not have been as noticeable in 2021 as the year before, nearly 1 in 6 Americans received food assistance from the charitable sector last year.
The funding was provided by the Indiana Legislature, as part of its biennial budget. The distribution amounts were determined using The Emergency Food Assistance Program fair share percentages for Indiana.
Receving funds were: Community Harvest Food Bank – $101,400; Dare to Care Food Bank – $37,400; Food Bank of Northern Indiana – $115,000; Food Bank of Northwest Indiana – $97,700; Food Finders Food Bank, Inc. – $93,900; FreeStore Foodbank– $9,000; Gleaners Food Bank of Indiana, Inc. – $318,200; Hoosier Hills Food Bank, Inc. – $42.600; Second Harvest Food Bank of East Central IN, Inc. – $77,500; Terre Haute Catholic Charities Foodbank, Inc. – $44,000; Tri-State Food Bank, Inc. – $63,300.
