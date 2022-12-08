Terre Haute Catholic Charities Foodbank and partners will be distributing food goods for holiday meals.
Billy and Sally Stewart connected with the foodbank about helping complete Christmas dinners this season. Frozen hams, dairy, produce and canned goods will be given out from 9 to 11 a.m. Dec. 17 at Benjamin Franklin Elementary School. There is a limit of one ham per household.
To help the flow of traffic, the organization asks families to enter though 19th Street parking lot entrance.
“The holidays are times for family, but they can be a difficult time for those families that are living with food insecurity,” Sally Stewart said.
If a family is unable to attend, a proxy form must be filled out for another to pick up the food. For a proxy form, call 812-235-3424, Opt. 2.
John Etling, agency director of Catholic Charities, said he is grateful for the partnership.
"Christmas is a time to think of others," Etling said. "Giving of ourselves and helping others in need reflects the true spirit of Christmas. Thank you, Sally and Bill Stewart, for providing this gift and reaching out at this time of the year to provide help.”
