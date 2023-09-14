Catholic Charities Terre Haute is commemorating 50 years of service.
To mark that anniversary, throughout the week of Sept. 18 it invites the community to participate in a Week of Giving. Catholic Charities goal is raise $50,000.
Local businesses, individuals and staff have already committed, and as a result, individual donations will be multiplied, the organization said in a news release.
The vision of Catholic Charities is to support and empower its neighbors on their journeys toward stability by providing help and essential resources.
During the week of giving, the community is encouraged to drop off donations at the following:
- Bethany House Emergency Shelter, 1402 Locust St., 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 19.
- Christmas Store, 1440 Locust St., 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 20.
- Terre Haute Catholic Charities Foodbank, 430 N. 14
1/2
- St., 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 21.
- Ryves Youth Center,1356 Locust St., 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Sept. 22.
To end the week, a cookout will be held in the parking lot east of Ryves Youth Center from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Sept. 22.
At any time during the week, the public may drop off donations at Terre Haute Catholic Charities Foodbank, 430 N. 141/2 Street, or to donate online at ccthin.org. Or call 812-232-1447, option 3.
