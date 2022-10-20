The Catholic Charities Christmas Store has announced the dates for families to register for the 2022 Christmas Store shopping.
Families living in Vigo County wishing to shop at the Christmas Store this year must register in-person at the Christmas Store, 1440 Locust St., Terre Haute.
Registrations will be open 9 a.m. to noon and 1 to 3 p.m. Oct. 24 – Oct. 28. Additionally, evening registrations will be available from 4 to 6 p.m. Oct. 25 and Oct. 27.
To register, the head of the household must provide documentation for each member of the home:
- For those under, one of the following: birth certificate, social security card or health insurance card.
- For those over 18, a photo ID.
The head of the household will receive their assigned shopping date and at the completion of registration.
The Christmas Store provides new clothing and socks and underwear for each individual in the household, toys for children or age-appropriate gifts for teens, personal hygiene products and household items.
So that families can create their own traditions, only the head of the household will shop for items at a specific date and time and will take the items home to wrap and present on Christmas Day.
The Christmas Store serves 500 families each year. For more information or to volunteer as a Christmas Store shopper’s assistant, contact Danielle Elkins, program director, at 812-264-2959.
