Catholic Charities seeks volunteers to pack food boxes

Terre Haute Catholic Charities Foodbank, 430 N 14th 1/2 St., is seeking volunteers to pack 400 boxes with non-perishable foods for distribution at its monthly Bread & Produce Market.
Packing will be done indoors and will from 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday.
Volunteers will be limited to eight per session, and all participants will wear masks and will socially distance.
Call Rachel at 812-232-1447, Option 3, to participate.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.