Terre Haute Catholic Charities will begin providing free meals to children over summer break.
The kickoff for the program will take place from 3 to 6 p.m. Friday in the parking lot across from Ryves Youth Center. There will be snow cones, popcorn and games, followed by dinner for children and their caregivers at 4:30 p.m. The event is free.
With more than 60% of Vigo County children receiving free or reduced lunch, Catholic Charities will provide free meals to anyone age 18 or younger beginning May 30 through Aug. 9, Monday through Friday. Lunch and a snack will be available from 11 a.m. to noon, and dinner will be offered from 4 to 5:30 p.m.
For a list of available sites, text "Summer Meals" to 914-342-7744.
