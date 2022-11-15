Catholic Charities Terre Haute has announced the launch of its redesigned website that aims to provide more information to the community.
It is the first time the website has been revamped since its launch in 2006, the organization said in a press release. The site is ccthin.org.
The site, powered by eCatholic, features an updated calendar that highlights dates for emergency food assistance, afterschool activities and community events. A new events page and updated news section are more user-friendly, Catholic Charities said in the release.
The new website was paid for by a Capacity Building grant awarded by Feeding America.
“Our development team has been looking for a way to revamp our website to make it more engaging, modern and user-friendly,” said Jennifer Buell, assistant agency director for Catholic Charities.
