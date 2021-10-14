Catholic Charities launches 'Cheers for Charity'

On Nov. 20, Catholic Charities Terre Haute will launch a new event — Cheers for Charity – a wine and bourbon tasting that pairs each selection with a hand-crafted appetizer.
The fundraiser will replace the long-standing annual benefit as the agency explores new fundraising avenues. In 1974, Catholic Charities’ signature fundraiser was a dance and art auction which transitioned into the annual benefit and silent auction.
The new event is scheduled 7 to 10 p.m. in Mussallem Union at Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology.
The evening will include wine and bourbon tastings, each paired with bite-sized appetizers, a silent auction and live music provided by band Mullet Over. VIP tickets holders also will enjoy a pre-event cocktail hour with an exclusive drink-crafting demonstration by 2020 and 2021 TribStar Readers’ Choice Best Bartender Kenny Linn and sampling of additional appetizers.
To buy tickets call 812-232-1447, visit ccthin.org or find more details on Catholic Charities’ Facebook page or Instagram @CatholicCharitiesTerreHaute.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.