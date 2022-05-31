Catholic Charities kicks off summer meals program Wednesday

Catholic Charities Terre Haute will provide free meals to youths during summer break. The Summer Food Service Program kicks off 2 to 4 p.m. Wednesday at the gym in Ryves Youth Center.
More than 53% of Vigo County students receive free or reduced lunches during the school year, according to Catholic Charities in a press release. To ensure healthy meals during the school break, the U.S. Department of Agriculture partners with organizations like Catholic Charities to provide these meals.
Anyone 18 and younger may attend.
Children and their caregivers can enjoy bounce houses, snow cones, popcorn and games at the kickoff event. Dinner will follow at 4:30 p.m. The event is free.
For more information, call 812-235-1265.
