For the eighth straight year, B&S Plumbing & Heating Inc. is helping less fortunate families in the area by offering warm smiles and a hearty meal this holiday season.
In partnership with Terre Haute Catholic Charities Foodbank, B&S Plumbing Heating & Cooling Inc. is providing 300 hams to families in the area to help complete their Christmas dinners.
“The holidays are times for family, but they can be a difficult time for those families that are living with food insecurity,” Sally Stewart of B&S Plumbing & Heating Inc. said in a news release.
Catholic Charities will distribute 300 frozen hams and other food items at 1356 Locust St. at 9:30 a.m. Thursday. Distribution will be first come, first served. There is a limit of one ham per household.
John Etling, director of Catholic Charities, said the organization is grateful to partner with people in our community who want to help, especially to families with children.
“Christmas is a time to think of others; giving of ourselves and helping others in need reflects the true spirit of Christmas. We are both in the service industry so this is a true extension of what we do every day,” Etling said. “Thank you Sally and Bill Stewart for providing this gift and reaching out at this time of the year to provide help.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.