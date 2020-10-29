Catholic Charities gives out 2,000 boxes of food

Cars stopped just long enough for volunteers to load a box or two, but still the line stretched west off Wabash Valley Fairgrounds property, down West Jones Drive and onto Prairieton Road.

The line of those wanting one of 2,000 food boxes went on for near two miles.

Catholic Charities of Terre Haute’s food distribution Thursday at the fairgrounds was it’s largest ever single distribution event.

It was also representative of the great need for food in the community.

Whether they were people regularly in need of food, recently down on their luck or one of the many affected by COVID-19 layoffs, people in cars filed through the fairgrounds for more than two hours with trunk lids and back doors ajar.

Once the car came to a stop under one of the fairground’s large pavilions, one of the more than 100 volunteers would grab a 30-pound box of food, load it in the vehicle and send the vehicle off to keep the line moving.

The boxes, distributed as part of the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program administered by the USDA, contained milk, cheese, egg product, hot dogs, chicken, butter, onion, potatoes and apple, as well as some combination of cottage cheese, sour cream, butter and various fruits and vegetables.

To date more than 113 million food boxes have been ordered and distributed nationwide through the program, including:

• 35.7 million food boxes ordered between May 15 and June 30

• 50.7 million food boxes ordered between July 1 and August 31

• 15.1 million food boxes ordered between September 1 and September 18

• 11.9 million food boxes ordered between September 22 and October 31

Jennifer Buell, assistant agency director of Catholic Charities of Terre Haute, said research prepared by Feeding America, Catholic Charities’ national food bank partner, project food insecurity in the non-profit’s service area to rise 25% because of COVID-19.

“We know there are 38,000 people in our service area, Vigo and surrounding counties, who were food insecure [in 2018],” Buell said.

“But updated numbers based on economic figures due to COVID, including the record unemployment number, what they’re projecting now is there is more than 48,000 individuals who are food insecure. And so just like that, in a matter of a few months time, we’ve increased our numbers by more than 25%.”

Buell said efforts like Thursday’s and previous one’s in Parke and Vermillion counties have been an effort expand the organization’s outreach efforts and help those families.

“We regularly work with more than 85 non-profits across our communities to get emergency food assistance to out to their neighbors,” Buell said.

“But what we’re doing here is adding to all of that.”

Rick Burger, district manager with Duke Energy, volunteered at Thursday’s distibution along with others from Terre Haute South Vigo High School’s ROTC program and Key Club, 4-H members, McGuire Excavating, among others.

Burger said that while it’s tough to see so many going through a tough time and struggling to put enough food on the table, a volunteer effort like Thursday’s gives him hope.

“Look at all these people who gave up time to be here,” Burger said as he surveyed the operation. “But this is what it takes to pull something like this off.

“I’m hearing the line stretches out on to 63 right now, so many people in need. But look at all the people who’ve come together to help those folks. That’s why I say I’d take this community over any other. We are a giving community who helps when others are down and I’m proud to be a part of it.”

Anyone needing help or facing food insecurity should visit ccthin.org, select the emergency food assistance tab and search for a soup kitchen or food pantry near you.

Reporter Alex Modesitt can be reached at 812-231-4232 or at alex.modesitt@tribstar.com. Follow him on Twitter @TribStarAlex.