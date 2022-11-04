As food costs increase and overall inflation continues, families across the Wabash Valley need support this holiday season.
On November 10, Terre Haute Catholic Charities Foodbank will conduct the 34th annual Share Your Thanksgiving Food and Funds Drive to continue its mission and provide the families of our community with a nourishing meal for the holiday.
The Foodbank’s staff and volunteers will be accepting nonperishable food and monetary donations from noon to 6 p.m. at WTHI-TV. Items most needed are hearty soups, peanut butter, canned fruit in 100% juice, canned vegetables, canned tuna or chicken and whole grain cereals. Please, no glass containers.
Long-time partner Papa John’s Pizza will once again donate a portion of sales to Terre Haute Catholic Charities Foodbank. Use code SYT22 prior to placing your online order on Nov. 8 and 10% of the total sale will be donated to the Foodbank.
Participating locations are: 1234 Wabash Avenue, Terre Haute; 4842 South U.S. 41, Terre Haute; 99 Forest Park Plaza, Brazil; 1783 E. Indiana 163, Clinton.
The community may also participate by dropping off non-perishable food at any of the following locations now through Nov. 10: Apple House, Kroger North, Kroger South, all Old National Bank Terre Haute locations, Dentistry Just for Kids, Papa John’s Pizza at 1234 Wabash Ave., Calvary Cemetery, and Sigma Alpha Lambda.
Several Vigo County schools, and Saint Patrick’s School are also participating in this year’s effort.
Monetary donations are being accepted anytime at https://secure.qgiv.com/for/sy202.
Share Your Thanksgiving Food and Funds Drive is sponsored by Elanco with a special thank you to WTHI-TV and local Knights of Columbus for distributing and picking up all food collection barrels.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.