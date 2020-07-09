A total of $300,000 in state funding will be distributed to 11 Indiana food banks to provide assistance and services to Hoosiers in need. The funding came from the Indiana State Department of Agriculture, through the Indiana General Assembly.
Among the recipients is Terre Haute Catholic Charities Foodbank Inc. at $13,230.
“With the support of the Indiana legislature and the Indiana State Department of Agriculture, we continue the fight against food insecurity,” said Lt. Governor Suzanne Crouch, Secretary of Agriculture and Rural Development. “While this is only the start, we’re proud to play a part in bringing greater food security to Hoosier families.”
According to Feeding Indiana’s Hungry, the state’s food bank association, the impact of the COVID-19 virus is estimated that food insecurity will rise by 40% among Indiana residents in 2020. This will put one in five Hoosiers at risk of hunger and includes more than 414,500 children who do not know where their next meal will come from.
Every day, and even more so in response to coronavirus, Indiana’s regional food banks distribute food and other items to Hoosiers in all 92 counties either directly or through local pantries and soup kitchens.
