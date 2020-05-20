Terre Haute Catholic Charities Foodbank will conduct an emergency distribution of packaged foods from 7 to 9 a.m. on Thursday (May 21) in the Union Health parking lot between Lafayette Avenue and Eighth Street in Terre Haute.
This will be a drive-thru pantry. People receiving food should remain in their vehicles. Vehicles should approach the location heading south on Eighth Street. The National Guard will direct traffic to the staging area in the parking lot. Prepacked food will be loaded into each vehicle.
“On Saturday, during our monthly Bread & Produce Market, we provided food to 330 households," said John Etling, director for Catholic Charrities in Terre Haute. "That’s more than double the number we typically serve each month.
“The need is increasing in our community and this is another way that we are trying to provide help to those families who have been hardest hit by layoffs and closures due to COVID-19 in our communities,” Etling said in a news release.
Across west central Indiana, thousands of people are newly at risk of experiencing food insecurity, alongside those who were experiencing food insecurity before the COVID-19 crisis began, the agency said.
Research available through Feeding America, the national food bank network, indicates that food insecurity as a result of COVID-19, could reach as high as 20% in west central Indiana. That means more than 52,000 individuals now lack access to enough nutritious food to lead a healthy active lifestyle – an increase of 36% from the data prior to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Terre Haute Catholic Charities Foodbank collaborates with 90 nonprofit member agencies in Clay, Greene, Knox, Parke, Sullivan, Vermillion and Vigo counties to distribute 3.95 million pounds of food each year to more than 32,000 individuals. For more information, call 812-232-1447, option 3, or visit www.ccthin.org
