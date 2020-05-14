Terre Haute Catholic Charities Foodbank will be distributing packaged food to individuals in need from 9 to 11 a.m. on Saturday (May 16) at the Foodbank, 1356 Locust St., Terre Haute.
Pre-packaged bags or boxes of food with items such as fresh produce, dry packaged goods and refrigerated/frozen items will be distributed.
This Saturday's "Monthly Bread & Produce Market Distribution" is a drive-thru pantry. Catholic Charities ask recipients to please remain in their vehicles. Vehicles should approach the location heading south on 14th Street.
Staff members will direct traffic to the driveway on the northwest corner of 14th and Locust Streets. Prepacked food will be loaded into each vehicle. For individuals without a vehicle, staff members will direct them where to pick up food.
Research shows 40% of American households lack the savings to get them through an economic shock and many are one missed paycheck from a financial crisis, according to Catholic Charities.
With recent closures of businesses, restaurants and bars, hourly employees are being laid-off moving these families one step closer to that financial crisis, the agency said in a news release. The increased economic strain that many families are seeing as a result of the COVID-19 virus has already resulted in more people seeking emergency food assistance for the first time.
“COVID-19 introduced a ‘crisis within a crisis’ for those already struggling with hunger and vulnerable to disease,” said John Etling, agency director. “Our monthly Bread & Produce Market is just one way that we are working to get more emergency food assistance out to the individuals and families straining to provide the nutritious food they need.”
For more information, call 812-232-1447 or visit www.ccthin.org
