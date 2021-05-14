Catholic Charities Terre Haute was awarded a $6,000 challenge grant from the Wabash Valley Community Foundation to assist in raising funds in support of recovering from the financial losses brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic.
To kick-off its fundraising efforts for this challenge grant, Catholic Charities has planned a Day of Giving on Tuesday. Several businesses have pledged to match the Community Foundation’s challenge so that every $1 raised will be matched with $2 to reach our total fundraising goal of $18,000.
“The challenge grant from the Wabash Valley Community Foundation is a great opportunity for us to raise additional funds to help so many of our neighbors who have struggled to provide their most essential needs due to job layoffs and furloughs caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, but it also provides us with a matching gift opportunity which means that every donation made unlocks even more funding,” said John C. Etling, agency director for Catholic Charities, “
Catholic Charities has partnered with Federal Coffee + Fine Foods, which will donate a portion of the proceeds from special purchases made that day. Additional sponsors include Fleschner, Stark, Tanoos & Newlin; Ollie’s Canine Campus; Knights of Columbus; Triad Interchange Corps. and anonymous donors. Each donor will be highlighted on the Catholic Charities Facebook page throughout the day.
Individuals and businesses can donate in a variety of ways:
- Stop by Federal Coffee + Fine Foods on Tuesday;
- Go to www.ccthin.org and click on DONATE;
- Stop by from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Tuesday at 14th and Locust for a cookout and make your donation in person.
