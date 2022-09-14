Catholic Charities Christmas store open house set for Sept. 22

The community is invited to join Catholic Charities Terre Haute for its annual Christmas Store Open House, a social gathering to showcase the impact of the group's loyal volunteers and donors who help create the spirit of Christmas for the families served in west central Indiana.
On September 22, visitors can attend our morning session from 10 a.m. to noon to shadow volunteers in action and help create the spirit of Christmas. Guests who can’t make it during the day are encouraged to mingle at an evening open house from 4 to 7 p.m.
Catholic Charities remains a stable and reliable refuge for Wabash Valley neighbors. Last year, more than 475 families celebrated the tradition of Christmas with gifts under their tree. This was made possible by devoted donors and volunteers of the Christmas Store who help prepare for the holiday season year-round.
The Christmas Store provides brand new clothing and socks and underwear for everyone in the household, toys for children or age-appropriate gifts for teens, personal hygiene products and household items.
So that families can celebrate their own traditions, only the head of the household will shop for items at a specific date and time and will take the items home to wrap and present on Christmas Day.
For more information or to volunteer as a Christmas Store shopper’s assistant, please contact Danielle at 812-232-4978, ext. 108.
