Catholic Charities of Terre Haute performed a ground-breaking Tuesday afternoon in anticipation of a new garage abutting its food warehouse.
The garage and drive-through distribution point will be the result of a gift of $150,000 from Bill and Sally Stewart.
The Stewarts “have been with Catholic Charities for about 15 years,” said John Etling, Agency Director for Catholic Charities of Terre Haute. “And they stepped up this last year and asked about a specific need. We identified a garage for our fleet of trucks and equipment and a site to do drive-thru distribution.”
“If you’re here on a routine basis to see what all they do and the people they help, you would see how wonderful this organization is,” said Sally Stewart.
“We love their mission and want to continue to help,” she added. “We’ve gotten involved in the food distribution — we’ve been giving out hams every year at Christmas.”
Stewart noted that COVID moved the organization’s food distribution outside, where it could be freezing or raining.
“We thought this drive-thru food distribution would be great,” she said, adding that a further benefit in building a drive-thru next to the food warehouse means there’s no longer any need to transport the food elsewhere for distribution.
“They needed a place to store these expensive trucks that are refrigerated, so it just felt like something we wanted to do.”
Etling added that sitting trucks with refrigeration units in the sun for years “has a tendency to make a real beating on the equipment. The building will keep volunteers and vehicles under a roof and out of the elements.”
At its last meeting, the Terre Haute City Council voted to rezone the area around Catholic Charities’ food warehouse for light industry to allow the garage to be constructed. The food warehouse, at 430 North 141/2 St., opened in 2019.
Stewart said she can’t wait to see the 40 foot-by-60 foot building when its completed.
“As long as it’s finished before the ham giveaway in December,” she added as a wry caveat.
She added, “We do whatever we can. We’re very blessed that we can do this.”
