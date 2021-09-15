Cataloging for Larry Bird museum set to begin

The cataloging of memorabilia for the Larry Bird Museum in downtown Terre Haute is about to begin.
Thousands of items associated with the Indiana State University and NBA basketball legend will be brought together in one secure location to begin the cataloging process, memorabilia consultant Shelly Keen told the Vigo County Capital Improvement Board at its Wednesday meeting.
“I’m excited it’s moving forward,” said Keen, who was hired in February to handle the collection.
The bulk of the collection will be relocated to a designated site, which is being modified for security. The modifications should be completed within the next two weeks, she said, and then the bulk of the collection will be moved and the cataloging will begin.
“As other items are collected, they can be housed in one location,” she said. “It’s just going to make things move a little more swiftly than what it was before.”
Bird himself is expected to donate personal items and memorabilia from his storied career, with items expected to include special jerseys, trophies, MVP awards, basketballs from championship games, his Olympic gold medal and more.
The museum will be located in the eastern end of the Terre Haute Convention Center, which remains under construction with an anticipated completion date of March 2022.
The museum will add another point of interest to downtown Terre Haute.
Also Wednesday, the CIB heard the construction project remains ahead of schedule and on budget.
A lot of exterior work has occurred in the past month, said Brian Kooistra, chief operating officer of Garmong Construction.
Limestone for exterior points such as planter walls and miscellaneous areas will arrive later this month, and sidewalks and curbs should be in place by the end of September.
Interior drywall, painting and ceiling work continues, he said, as does work in the parking garage.
Tennille Wanner, general manager of the Terre Haute Convention Center for Spectra Venue Management, said about 10 to 12 full-time employees will be hired as the building nears completion.
The next CIB meeting is set for Oct. 20 at the Vigo County Annex.
