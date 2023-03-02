Pet Friendly Services of Indiana is partnering with Public Vet to provide financial assistance to individuals wishing to spay/neuter their cats.
The clinics will begin at 8:30 a.m. March 11 and 12 at the Community Building at the Wabash Valley Fairgrounds. Individuals with cats in Vigo County and the surrounding areas are welcome, the organization said in a release.
Each procedure is $90 and takes about an hour to complete. With support from Pet Friendly Services, Project HOPE and the Terre Haute Humane Society, additional discounts are available for those who demonstrate financial need.
Surgeries are by appointment only. Pet owners should book appointments right away, as spots are limited. Sign up at www.pub.vet.
Public Vet is a mobile veterinary clinic that focuses on at-risk communities in need of affordable spay/neuter surgeries and essential care for animals.
Pet Friendly Services of Indiana is funded by the Pet Friendly license plate, grants and donations. To support this project or learn more, visit PetFriendlyServices.org.
