Pet Friendly Services of Indiana is partnering with Public Vet to provide financial assistance to individuals wishing to spay or neuter their cats.
Low-cost spay/neuter clinics will be held in Terre Haute on May 26 and 27 at the Wabash Valley Fairgrounds. Any cats from the Wabash Valley are welcome. The procedure is $90.
Project Hope is a spay/neuter assistance program for low-income pet owners living in the city limits of Terre Haute. To receive an assistance voucher, go to the main library from 10 a.m. to noon May 20. Bring photo ID, proof of government assistance, proof of residency and $25 per voucher requested. Project Hope covers the rest of the surgery cost.
Pet Friendly Services of Indiana is funded by the Pet Friendly license plate, grants and donations. To support this project or learn more, please visit PetFriendlyServices.org.
Surgeries are by appointment only. Spots are limited. Sign up at www.pub.vet.
With support from Pet Friendly Services, Project HOPE and Terre Haute Humane Society, additional discounts are available for cases with demonstrated financial need.
