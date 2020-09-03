CASY offers all-day remote learning support

Beginning Tuesday (Sept. 8) Chances And Services for Youth will offer all-day remote learning support to students following the A/B attendance schedule set by the Vigo County School Corp.
The program is for students in kindergarten through fifth grade. Price of all-day remote learning support for students attending the A/B schedule is $75 a week, which includes snacks and lunch. Limited scholarships are available for families in need of financial assistance.
The program will offer a structured environment providing assistance with classwork, physical activities and social development. Program hours are between 7:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. at Booker T. Washington Community Center, 1101 S. 13th St. Terre Haute.
Parents can register online at app.iclasspro.com/portal/chancesandserviceforyouth. Call Holly Mullenix at 812-231-8918 for more information.
