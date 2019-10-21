Chances And Services for Youth, with support from Union Health, will host a car seat checkup from 11:30 am to 2:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25, at Dollar Tree 2191 S. Indiana 46, Terre Haute.
Certified technicians will be checking booster seats and car seats to make sure they are properly installed in the vehicle. Parents should bring their child as well as the car seat.
“In Indiana, vehicle crashes are the leading cause of death for kids between the ages of 8 and 15," Brandon Halleck of Chances And Services for Youth said in a news release. “Our goal is to make sure every parent or caregiver has their child’s car seat or booster seat properly installed.”
Correctly-used car seats can reduce the risk of death by as much as 71%.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.