With the Indiana Gaming Commission is slated next month to review and select an applicant for a Vigo County casino, the state agency will not be issuing a casino license immediately.
The Indiana Gaming Commission at its Nov. 17 meeting will be able to "evaluate the applicants and the commission would be in a position to make a selection, but issuing a (casino) license is complicated by the fact that there is a Lucy Luck appeal pending and a stay has been granted by the administrative law judge," said Jenny Reske, deputy director of the Indiana Gaming Commission.
"As a practical matter, we are not going to be able to issue a (casino) license" on Nov. 17, Reske said Friday.
Administrative Law Judge Elizabeth Gamboa has a status hearing set for Nov. 16 and a formal hearing is slated for early December. Reske said she could not say when the issue would be resolved or if the formal hearing date could change.
In June, the Indiana Gaming Commission voted unanimously not to renew the casino license issued to Lucy Luck Gaming LLC, which was planning to build a Rocksino by Hard Rock casino in Terre Haute. Hard Rock was to provide the branding, with Lucy Luck to run the day-to-day operations.
The commission cited funding and staffing concerns as reasons for the action.
Shortly after the denial, the Gaming Commission opened the process to new license applicants and set a filing deadline of Sept. 22.
Lucy Luck, majority owned by Terre Haute businessman Greg Gibson, then appealed the commission's denial. Lucky Luck — formerly Spectacle Jack — was the only candidate for a Terre Haute casino project in 2019.
Hard Rock then became one of four applicants for the re-offered Vigo County casino license. The other applicants are CDITH LLC (Churchill Downs), FHR-Atlas LLC (Full House Resorts) and Terre Haute Entertainment LLC (Premier Gaming Group / Terre Haute Holdings LLC).
Gibson also is a minority owner in Hard Rock's northwest Indiana enterprise and has a minority interest in its Terre Haute bid.
On Friday, the Gaming Commission provided updated information from Hard Rock, which states "a hotel is planned for Phase 2 (of the Terre Haute project) similar to the Gary facility.
"HR Terre Haute does plan on a connector to the existing Homewood Suites and will create strategic partnerships with the Homewood Suites and other nearby hotels. By phasing in the project, Hard Rock will be able to secure lower interest financing."
The Gaming Commission also reported Hard Rock has a resolution of support from Vigo County.
