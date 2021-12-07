Casino process moving ahead slowly

Though the Indiana Gaming Commission awarded a certificate of suitability to Churchill Downs to build and operate a Vigo County casino on Nov. 17, the process to actually construct that casino proceeds slowly.
Recent discussions between local officials and Churchill Downs Chief Executive Officer Bill Carstanjen have concerned the location of the casino.
Churchill Downs did not receive a casino license outright because the commission still has to resolve issues with Lucy Luck and its owner, Terre Haute businessman Greg Gibson, who had brought action against the Gaming Commission after it refused to renew the license it had previously issued. The commission cited issues involving corporate staffing and qualified financing.
A meeting later this month might expedite or resolve that matter, although the Gaming Commission's website does not currently list any scheduled proceedings, and no one from the IGC responded to a telephone inquiry from the Tribune-Star as to when a meeting to resolve the situation might occur.
"At this point, Churchill Downs will do due diligence on their options and then when they do receive the license, they can move ahead," Terre Haute Mayor Duke Bennett said Tuesday.
Churchill Downs presented the Gaming Commission with a pitch that proposed a 10-story hotel near the Haute City Center mall off South U.S. 41 that would overlook a wastewater treatment plant and a new county jail. Three other groups aspiring to the license proposed building the new casino near U.S. 40/Indiana 46 on the city's east side.
Both Bennett and Chris Switzer, a member of the Vigo County Board of Commissioners, would prefer the casino to be on city property near U.S. 40/Indiana 46.
Switzer calls it "an area that seems to be growing quicker than any other area in our community," and the roadway remains in the process of a major upgrade in apparent anticipation of a nearby casino.
Speaking of Carstanjen, Switzer said, "I know from his presentation, he is open to discussion with the city and county and what we think is the best location. It will be interesting, but I believe it will be very productive."
Churchill Downs Inc. is the owner of about a dozen casinos and five racing facilities including Churchill Downs racetrack in Lousiville, Kentucky, home of the Kentucky Derby horse race every May.
The project would create 500 permanent jobs with 1,000 slot machines and 50 game tables. Churchill Downs projects its casino will produce $638.9 million in gross gaming receipts in the first five years as it will be receiving 6.7 million visitors.
"I’m really comfortable with the situation and look forward to discussing a Local Development Agreement with Churchill," Switzer said. "I would welcome guidance from the Indiana Gaming Commission on proper steps moving forward regarding site selection. I also feel relieved that this process is coming to an end."
David Kronke can be reached at 812-231-4232 or at david.kronke@tribstar.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.