Casino hotel height under review

The height of a new hotel, part of Churchill Downs Inc.'s Queen of Terre Haute Resort Casino, is back under review of the Federal Aviation Administration.
A potential solution includes a reduction in building height for the hotel and attaching aerial navigation warning lights atop the structure.
The issue involves the height of a flight path approach to the Terre Haute Regional Airport over an initially proposed 150 foot tall building for the casino hotel, along Margaret Avenue near the intersection of U.S.40/Indiana 46 and an exit/entrance ramp for Interstate 70.
The majority of aircraft into the airport use an instrument landing system that gives a precise flight path and elevation to land at the airport. However, a small number of aircraft use what is known as RNAV GPS 5 approach to land.
The RNAV requires a different height and flight approach procedure to the airport. The impact to the airport is an expansion of the required visibility of pilots into the airport using that GPS approach, airport officials said Wednesday.
"The FAA approved [the height] in March, then they disapproved it, so I feel like we have to see what the FAA determines," Rick Burger, president of the airport's board of directors, said Wednesday.
The airport board met Monday in executive session with Churchill Downs to receive information on the impact.
Monica Newhouse-Rodriguez, managing principal of Newhouse and Associates, LLC, which consults for the airport, said the FAA in late March gave approval for the casino's original design including a 150-foot tall building for a hotel, as well as a 200-foot tall crane.
However, a change in casino designs relocated the hotel.
Churchill Downs then filed another notice, called a Form 7460, with the FAA, on its design.
This time the FAA flagged the project with a flight hazard.
Churchill Downs then planned to return to its original hotel location; however, the FAA said a hazard still existed, Newhouse-Rodriguez said.
An analysis was then performed to determine what it really means for the airport, Newhouse-Rodriguez said.
Five years of weather data was analyzed "and it came down to a number of hours or 0.2% of the time it would have even made a difference. It is not to say anyone used that flight procedure, because it is really not the most precise," she said.
"Let's be honest, do we want to lose anything [in flight procedures] — absolutely not," Newhouse-Rodriguez said of the airport. "Did the FAA fall down on this? 100%," Monica said. "Our approach now is we need to look at what the final determination is" from the FAA.
In response, the FAA said a final determination has not been made.
While the FAA does not issue permits, it makes evaluations about possible obstructions to aircraft flight paths.
"The evaluation involving the casino building has not reached final determination," the FAA said in a statement sent to the Tribune-Star. "The FAA does not have the authority to limit building heights nor stop construction. By law, developers must give the FAA the opportunity to evaluate proposed structures near airports to determine whether they could pose a hazard to aircraft or interfere with navigation aids. After the evaluation is completed, building decisions are made by local governments."
Proposed solution
Churchill Downs told airport officials Monday that the company would certify the building's height when completed, would likely to be no taller than 141 feet for the building, Newhouse-Rodriguez said.
"They [Churchill Downs] have agreed to certify the height once it is complete, an engineer's certification of height, which then helps the FAA to design a better flight procedure to avoid and reduce some of the increase in minimum requirements [such as visibility distance]," Monica said.
Churchill Downs also agreed to provide "obstruction lighting on the building. It is an air navigation light that flashes white and red, for air navigation hazard," she said.
The measure brings to the forefront a need to improve land-use zoning around the airport, Burger said. The airport has been working on a new zoning overlay for the airport, expected to go before the Vigo County Area Plan Commission in October. It will also go before the Terre Haute City Council.
Land use is not a decision reached by the airport nor the FAA, Newhouse-Rodriguez said.
"That is one of the reasons why we need this airport (zoning) overlay that came out of the strategic plan. The county has very good land-use regulation, but it is dated and the language has changed, but the city has nothing that protects the airport," she said.
A telephone message seeking comment from Churchill Downs Inc. was made Wednesday to the company's vice president of communications.
Reporter Howard Greninger
