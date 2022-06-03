Casino groundbreaking set for June 21

The groundbreaking for Churchill Downs' Queen of Terre Haute Casino will be at 11 a.m. June 21 at the resort's future 50-acre site at 4442 East Margaret Drive, Vigo County Commissioner Chris Switzer said Friday.
"We've been trying to set something up for a month or two," Switzer said. "We thought we'd have to move it to July, but then we arrived at the June 21 date."
Switzer predicted a celebratory ceremony.
"It'll be a great day," he said. "People from all over western Indiana should be there."
The Indiana Gaming Commission announced on Nov. 17, 2021, that it would grant Vigo County's casino license to CDITH LLC (Churchill Downs).
Although Churchill Downs initially expected to build its casino west of the Haute City Center mall off of U.S. 41, in March the company announced plans to move it to the east side of the city.
The Terre Haute City Council approved rezoning in March, and the Terre Haute Board of Zoning Appeals later approved a 25-foot zoning variance allowing CDI to build a 150-foot tall hotel near the airport, as it was out of flight zones.
"The height, given the location, was our effort to make it visible and attractive to people riding down the expressway [Interstate 70]," Ryan Jordan, senior vice president of real estate development for Churchill Downs Inc., said at the time.
CDI is expected to invest $260 million to build the casino, creating 1,000 local construction jobs. The casino will employ 365 full-time employees, 146 part-time employees and a carry $20.6-million payroll.
The project is to include 1,000 slot machines and 50 gaming tables, a 10-story, 125-room luxury hotel, a sportsbook, restaurants and bars, and a rooftop pool.
David Kronke can be reached at 812-231-4232 or at david.kronke@tribstar.com.
