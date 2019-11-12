The Indiana Gaming Commission has updated its guidance regarding Vigo County casino applications and proposals.
In a newsletter sent Tuesday, the Commission noted the deadline to apply for the gaming license and submit proposals has been extended by one day, from Dec. 1 to Dec. 2.
Vigo County residents approved inland gaming in the county in last week's general election. The casino referendum passed 15,145 to 8,729, a split of 63.44% percent in favor to 36.56% against.
Applying for the license requires a $50,000 fee, and the successful applicant would pay the commission a $5 million license fee. The state has set a $100 million minimum investment on the part of the operator.
The Gaming Commission will review applications and is expected to award the license in the first quarter of 2020.
Spectacle Entertainment and Full House Resorts both have publicly stated interest in operating a Vigo casino. Terre Haute businessman Greg Gibson is one of the lead investors in and a vice president of Spectacle Entertainment.
