Cashier accused of pocketing cash at Walmart

A Vigo County man who worked at the Clinton Walmart as a cashier faces charges after allegations he was pocketing cash from his register.
Jerry L. Neice, 26, of rural West Terre Haute, was arrested Sunday after information from a loss-prevention investigation that spanned more than two months was turned over to police, according to the Vermillion County Sheriff's Office.
The sheriff's office said that while Neice was being searched, an electronic vape was located, as was a substance known as DAB, a potent THC wax.
Neice was taken to Vermillion County Jail where he was booked on charges of theft, possession of a controlled substance and possession of paraphernalia. Neice was released on a promise to appear in court.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.