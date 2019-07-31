Police in the Wabash Valley are warning people to be on the lookout for fake $100 bills.
The Casey, Illinois, Police Department on Wednesday afternoon said it received recovered $9,500 in counterfeit $100 bills from the roadway on East Washington.
The bills have a small set of Chinese letters in red on the backside.
Police are urging businesses to be aware that there may be more of these bills in the area and to make sure to check all large-denomination currency.
