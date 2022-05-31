CASA's 'Rummage at the Market' is Saturday

Vigo County CASA's fourth annual free-will donation Rummage at the Market will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, June 4, in the parking lot of The Meadows shopping center, 2800 Poplar St., Terre Haute.
Donation of drop-off begins at 8 a.m. Gently used items being accepted include household items, children's items, toys, bikes, outdoor toys, electronic items, furniture, clothing of all sizes, glassware shoes, knickknacks, collectibles, sporting goods, tools and yard items and small items.
No chemicals can be accepted.
Donors can simply pull up; volunteers will unload.
Everyone, donors or not, is invited to stop by and treasure hunt,
