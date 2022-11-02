CASA's annual Who Elf Trees have been set up throughout the community.
Name tags on each tree will help CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) provide a toy for every child with an open active case in the CASA program.
Currently, nine locations are hosting trees. They include:
• First Financial Bank on Springhill Drive
• Vigo County Annex
• Vigo County Courthouse
• Little Bear Coffee Co.
• The Meadows shopping center
• Grand Traverse Pie Company
• Indiana State University Educational Building
• Vigo County Public Library
• Terre Haute Children's Museum
Gifts are requested by Dec. 2 so CASA volunteers can get a count of what is still needed. Tags will remain out in the community until this date.
Gifts will be accepted until Dec. 8 at the CASA office and Dec. 9 at the Wabash Valley Fairgrounds.
Trees will remain up until Jan 3.
To to host a tree or have tags to place on your tree in your business or office, call the CASA program at 812-231-5658.
CASA offices are located in the Vigo County Annex Building at 141 Oak St.
