Vigo County CASA seeks show donations

CASA's annual Who Elf Trees have been set up throughout the community.

Name tags on each tree will help CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) provide a toy for every child with an open active case in the CASA program.

Currently, nine locations are hosting trees. They include:

• First Financial Bank on Springhill Drive

• Vigo County Annex

• Vigo County Courthouse

• Little Bear Coffee Co.

• The Meadows shopping center

• Grand Traverse Pie Company

• Indiana State University Educational Building

• Vigo County Public Library

• Terre Haute Children's Museum

Gifts are requested by Dec. 2 so CASA volunteers can get a count of what is still needed. Tags will remain out in the community until this date.

Gifts will be accepted until Dec. 8 at the CASA office and Dec. 9 at the Wabash Valley Fairgrounds.

Trees will remain up until Jan 3.

To to host a tree or have tags to place on your tree in your business or office, call the CASA program at 812-231-5658.

CASA offices are located in the Vigo County Annex Building at 141 Oak St.

