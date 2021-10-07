A community trunk or treat event will be presented Oct. 25 by Vigo County CASA at the Vigo County Annex.
Court Appointed Special Advocate staff and volunteers will be in the north parking lot of the annex from 6 to 8 p.m.
With COVID-19 protocols in place, the organization will provide free food and candy while it lasts, and host games and activities.
This year’s theme is Disney/Pixar favorite animated movie.
Donations are now being accepted, and volunteers wanting to host a trunk can sign up by contacting the CASA office at 812-231-5658.
Vigo County CASA is made up of specially trained community volunteers who advocate for children in the juvenile court system due to having been abused or neglected. The program was started in Vigo County in 1985.
