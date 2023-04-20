Vigo County CASA will host a rummage sale, and is asking for the community's help.
This will be the fifth year for its Cleanout for CASA free-will donation sale. The community can help by cleaning out their garages, attics, closets and other nooks and crannies of their homes to take to the sale. Drop off of items will be accepted from 9 a.m. to noon May 20 at Memorial United Methodist Church located at 2701 Poplar St.
The sale will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 20 at the church.
Prices will not be listed, CASA explains, but all proceeds made during the event will support children in the program.
CASA volunteers will be on hand during the drop off time to help upload and sort items.
Any items left after the rummage sale is over will be donated to other organizations in the community, CASA said.
