CASA shoe drive runs through July 14

The Vigo County CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) shoe drive is underway, and CASA will be will be accepting new shoe donations of all sizes through July 14 to help children who need shoes for school this fall.
Shoes must be new, and sneakers are preferred. CASA asks that sandals or flip-flops be excluded.
Donations may be dropped off at the County Annex CASA offices from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Additional drop-off locations will be on Vigo County CASA's social media accounts.
To contact the CASA offices for more information, call 812-231-5658.
