The annual Whoville Jubilation for CASA children at the Main Event is one week away, and donations are still being accepted at the CASA office in the Vigo County Annex.
CASAs, or court-appointed special advocates, are assigned to more than 1,000 children who have court oversight in their lives. The Whoville Jubilation is a time of fun for children to play with Dr. Seuss characters and receive gifts and treats in a safe and positive environment.
Items being accepted include Little Debbie-style cakes and snacks of all varieties; small suckers such as DumDums and Tootsie pops, and big swirly suckers; individual packages of cookies, pretzel dippers or crackers and cheese; individual fruit stacks; fresh fruit such as apples, bananas and cuties; prepackaged fruit snack packs; granola bars and soft-baked bars; pudding cups of all flavors.
Items should be dropped off at the CASA offices in the Vigo County Annex, 141 Oak St., by noon Monday, Dec. 16.
For more information, call 812-231-5658 or go online to www.vigocountycasa.net.
