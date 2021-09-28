Rummage Around at The Market, the third annual rummage extravaganza to benefit Court Appointed Special Advocates, is scheduled 8 a.m. to noon Oct. 9 at The Meadows shopping center in Terre Haute.
Freewill donations will be accepted for items on tables in the parking lot at 25th and Poplar streets.
In addition, CASA will accept gently used donations from closets, cupboards and garages from 7 to 10:30 a.m. All items need to be either loose, in boxes or totes, so that they can be easily sorted, inspected and then displayed for shoppers.
No items can be accepted at the CASA offices. CASA will unload donations in the parking lot on the day of the sale.
