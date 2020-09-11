CASA puts 'Trunk or Treat' on hold for this year

Vigo County CASA on Friday announced that due to the concerns of COVID-19 it will put its annual Trunk or Treat program on hold this year.
"After long discussions and the uncertainty of the current situation of the COVID pandemic along with the large attendance that the event draws, we feel for the safety of our community that it is best to press pause this year," CASA said in an email.
Additionally, due to the continued decline in donations to the program and increase in needs of the children it serves, CASA said it wishes to direct resources toward its Christmas in Whoville event in December.
Knowing the financial difficulties that many families will be facing this coming holiday season, "We want to insure that children we serve get to enjoy Christmas in Whoville," CASA wrote. "Although it will be different, we want to insure the Who's will be there for Christmas bringing joy and a little extra happiness to the children we serve."
To learn how to become a court appointed special advocate, visit Vigo County CASA on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram, or visit its website at vigocountycasa.net
To help with Christmas in Whoville, call the CASA office at 812-231-5658.
