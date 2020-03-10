CASA program seeking volunteers; hosting breakfast

Vigo County CASA is searching for “a few good men” – and other volunteers – to be an adult voice for children needing advocates.
A social media campaign has been launched to recruit new volunteers during the month of March, and an informational breakfast is set for 7:30 to 8:30 a.m. Friday, March 27 at Sycamore Manor, 222 S. 25th St., Terre Haute.
“We are in desperate need of volunteers, especially male. But we need all volunteers,” said Glenna Cheesman, director of the Vigo County CASA program.
Court-appointed special advocates, or CASAs, are trained to represent children who are in the court system. Last year, the program had 1,214 open cases.
“We are projected at the current rate to surpass that by 19 percent this year, which means we could potentially see 1,400 children in our program this year,” Cheesman said. “Currently, right now, we have 624 active cases within the program and 97 are on a wait list needing a CASA.”
The informational breakfast is for anyone interested in becoming a volunteer or wanting to learn about the program and the opportunity to help.
Register to attend by emailing or calling Jan Hoff at jan.hoff@vigocounty.in.gov or 812-231-5658 by Wednesday, March 25.
