CASA partners with Baesler's for lunch fundraiser

CASA is partnering with Baesler's Market for the Cookout for CASA on Friday.
The rib-eye lunch — ribeye sandwich, chips and drink — will be served in the Baesler's parking lot from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Cost is $10, and all proceeds will go toward supporting children in the CASA program and the volunteers who advocate for them.
There will also be a shoe drop-off station for those who want to donate to the shoe drive. Baesler's will continue to have a shoe box for dro-poff through July 14.
