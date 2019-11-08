A toy drive, a Thanksgiving dinner and pie are featured in three fundraising events by Vigo County Court Appointed Special Advocates to benefit local children.
The “Thanks For Giving” drive is a partnership with Kroger that sells a chance for two complete thanksgiving dinners. Tickets are $1 each or $5 for a book of 10.
The winner will receive a dinner that includes a turkey, roaster and all the fixings, dessert, rolls and table ware. A CASA volunteer will also receive a complete dinner. The winner will be drawn Nov. 25.
The Giving Tree toy drive has begun with 1,067 children in the CASA program who need Christmas gifts. The toys will be distributed Dec. 16 at the Christmas in Whoville event.
Age group tags are now on giving trees in the Vigo County Courthouse and the courthouse annex.
Pre-ordered fruit pies from the Grand Traverse Pie Company can be ordered through Nov. 15 at the CASA office in the courthouse annex. For each pie sold, $5 will go to the CASA Christmas in Whoville Fund.
For more information CASA and how to support children, call 812-231-5658 or go online to www.vigocounty.in.gov/CASA or to www.facebook.com/VigoCountyCASA.
