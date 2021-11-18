CASA honors volunteer for role in lives of more than 33 children

Delilah Bingle laughs at her persona of “troublesome aunt” for a teenager who will be adopted into his forever family today.
As a volunteer court-appointed special advocate, Bingle has been the consistent adult in the boy’s life, first becoming his CASA when he was found to be a Child In Need of Services, or CHINS, by the court system.
“I’ve watched him grow up,” Bingle said of the teen, who is her final case in the CASA program. She retires Friday.
Her enthusiasm and effort in making a difference for more than 33 children during her nine-year tenure as a Vigo County CASA led to her selection as the agency’s 2021 Volunteer of the Year.
Even after moving to Greenfield three years ago, Bingle stayed active with this particular child’s case.
“I’ve watched him grow up, and tomorrow I get to say goodbye, and that’s very hard,” she said Thursday during a celebratory lunch with CASA colleagues at MCL Cafeteria.
Sen. Jon Ford congratulated Bingle on her service, and Juvenile Magistrate Judge Dan Kelly said Bingle is “like the children’s sober mom” when she advocates for them.
“She really digs deep and covers all the bases, and while she is respectful and generally easy to work with, she makes her views known, especially when she feels that the ship of the CHINS case is veering off course,” Kelly said. “She gets ahold of the wheel and works to right its course.”
Kelly said Bingle has handled many of the most difficult cases that come into the court, and she has had a positive impact of many lives.
Bingle said being a CASA can be painful and frustrating, but she has appreciated the family-like energy and effort of the Vigo County CASA program.
“I always like to say I live for the 20, “Bingle said. “Eighty percent of the time I might not get the perfect happy ending, but that 20% when everything clicks – when you know that you got to see the case go through to the end – it’s worth it.”
CASA director Glenna Cheesman said Bingle has seen 80% of her cases ending in adoption or reunification of the family, and she has had no case come back into the system.
For more information about the CASA program, including volunteering, go online to the agency’s Facebook page.
Lisa Trigg can be reached at 812-231-4254 or at lisa.trigg@tribstar.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.