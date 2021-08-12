Vigo County CASA is teaming up with Grand Traverse Pie Company to help abused and neglected children through a fundraiser Aug. 17.
A percentage of food sales from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. will go to a fund to assist abused children in Vigo County by purchasing bed, clothing, shoes and other items. Donations will also support the annual children's Christmas party.
In 2020, CASA served more than 1,200 local children.
Grand Traverse Pie Company is located at 75 N. Third St., near the Vigo County Courthouse.
