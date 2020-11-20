Due to the new COVID-19 requirements and working with health and other local officials, the Court Appointed Special Advocate program is making some changes for this year's Whoville event.

Instead of the children coming to the Whos, the Whos are going to the children. In other words, instead of one central event, gifts will be delivered.

Get breaking news delivered to you! Sign up for our newsletters to get the latest, breaking news.

CASA asks that anyone who would like to help out do so by dropping off an unwrapped gift (up to $20) at Dedicated Health, Dawgleg at Idle Creek, Custom Drapery and Blind at The Meadows or the Vigo County Annex.

If anyone would like to grab a tag for a specific age group those tags are available at Baeslers, The Meadows, Vigo County Library, Haute City Center and Dedicated Health. Vigo County employees also can grab a tag at the Vigo County Court house and the Annex Building. Organizations or people who would like to purchase for several children can call the CASA office.

All gifts need to be at the CASA office by 4 p.m. Dec. 4 so CASA can prepare delivery plans.

Anyone dropping off at the annex may call the CASA office at 812-231-5658 and someone will come out to meet you.

CASA also is in need wrapping paper and pre-packaged sweets, as each delivery to a home will also include a treat bag. These will include pre-packaged cookies, granola bars, snack cakes, fruit snacks and gummies, etc.

The delivery of items will be from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. each day Dec. 9 through Dec. 11.

For 2020, to date, a total of 1,166 children have been assigned to the CASA program, with 153 on a wait list for a court appointed special advocate.