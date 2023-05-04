The Wabash Valley Breast Cancer Survivor Organization will hold its annual Paint the Town Pink carnation sale May 12.
Light and dark carnations will be sold for $1 each, the organization said in a release. Beginning at 6:30 a.m., they will be sold in front of the WTHI-TV station. Beginning at 10 a.m. other locations will sell the carnations including Baesler’s Market, Meadows Shopping Center, Big Lots North, Union Hospital Building 8, Haute City Center at the main entrance drive thru, First Farmers Bank & Trust and Torner Center in Deming Park. They will also be sold at The Villas of Hollybrook will have a drive through from 7 a.m. until 3 p.m.
Delivery is available for orders $20 or more to one location in Terre Haute.
Proceeds will be used for mammograms for women who are uninsured and underinsured, gasoline cards to get to doctor appointments, sleeves for lymphedema, free wigs for all women on chemo, a coping kit containing a pink satin pillowcase along with a drainage tube bag, a soft pink pillow and a soft seatbelt cover. Surgeons and oncologists hand these items out, along with literature on coping.
Carnation arrangements in vases, corsages and small carnation bowls will also be available for purchase.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.