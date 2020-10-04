A Carlisle woman faces a charge of sexual misconduct with a minor, a Class 4 felony, after an investigation by Indiana State Police.
Arrested was Heather N. Cottom, 33.
ISP on Saturday said Cottom allegedly engaged in sexual misconduct with a minor under the age of 16 in Sullivan County.
State police said they began their investigation Sept. 9 after receiving information from the Sullivan County Department of Child Services. After reviewing the investigation, Sullivan County Prosecutor Ann Mischler asked for a warrant to be issued. Cottom was arrested on the warrant and booked at Sullivan County Jail.
